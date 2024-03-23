Boating Safety Courses scheduled

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary at Lake Hopatcong has scheduled several Boating Safety Courses in the area.

Courses may be taken as a one-day class or on two evenings.

One-day classes are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evening classes are from 6 to 10 p.m. Attendance at both nights is required.

On successful completion of the course, participants will receive their temporary New Jersey State Boating Safety certificate. The permanent certificate will be mailed to the student by the instructor on receipt from the New Jersey State Police.

The course is presented by experienced volunteer instructors certified by both the U.S. Coast Guard and the New Jersey State Police.

The cost is $80 and all texts, materials and the state written exam are included.

Lake Hopatcong Marine, 539 Howard Blvd., Hopatcong, will have a class on Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9.

Lake Mohawk Country Club, 21 The Boardwalk, Sparta, will have classes on the following dates:

• Monday, April 15 and Tuesday, April 16.

• Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7.

• Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4.

Hopatcong Senior Center, 32 Lakeside Blvd., Hopatcong, will have one-day classes with lunch included on Saturday, April 27; Saturday, May 11; Saturday, June 15; and Saturday, July 20.

For information, go online to www.cgaux.org/boatinged/