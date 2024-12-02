Capital ordinance introduced

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners introduced an ordinance to spend about $6.6 million on capital improvements at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Grants from the state Department of Transportation are expected to cover the cost of improvements to roads and bridges.

A public hearing and final vote will be Dec. 11.

Commissioners Earl Schick and Jack DeGroot said they have been working with officials of Sussex County Community College on its goals, budget issues and capital projects.

County Administrator Ron Tappan said the cost of the county’s liability, umbrella and cyber insurance are expected to increase in 2025 but the amounts have not been determined.

All the wells and water-treatment systems are being replaced at the Main Library in Frankford, he said. “That whole site up there will be getting fresh, clean, PFAS-free, E. coli-free, good water,” he said.

Farmland preservation

DeGroot said a survey on the county’s farmland preservation plan update has been sent to local officials and administrators. It will be open through December.

”The more input that we get from our local municipalities, the better our county farmland preservation plan is going to be.”

The Land Conservancy of New Jersey is creating another survey to be completed by members of the public, he said.

New Jersey’s new appraisal formula for farmland preservation is expected to be effective at the beginning of 2025. County agriculture development boards may be able to allocate more funds for preservation projects that they deem to be particularly beneficial to the county.