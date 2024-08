A Casino Night fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 16 will benefit Maverick’s Legacy, a nonprofit organization that aims to prevent choking deaths among children.

Classic casino games will be under the pavilion at Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, at the game between the Sussex County Miners and the New England Knockouts.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 7:05 p.m.

A $35 ticket includes the game, entrance to the casino and $150 in play money.