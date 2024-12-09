Celebrate the holidays with music

Friday, Dec. 13

Ciro Patti performs at 6 p.m. at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, blending a variety of genres.

Gerry Arias showcases his distinctive style and songs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

At 6:30 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., hosts “Elton and Billy Rock the Bells,” a seven-piece tribute show celebrating the legendary hits of Elton John and Billy Joel. Featuring impersonators Russ Davis as John and John Cozolino as Joel, the performance includes solos, duets and a grand finale. Felix and the Cats will open with a dynamic mix of blues and rock favorites. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com

Kathleen Elle performs at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m. An award-winning singer-songwriter from New Jersey, she blends pop, folk and R&B.

Singer-songwriter James Vilade delivers a soulful acoustic set at 7 p.m. at Bell’s Mansion, 11 Main St., Stanhope.

The Down 2 Earth Band energizes Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, with an eclectic mix of rock, funk, reggae, ska and more, also at 7 p.m.

For an unforgettable finale, head to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. for “Squirrel Nut Zippers Holiday Caravan.” This festive show combines jazz, New Orleans swing and vaudeville flair with a touch of holiday magic. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

Saturday, Dec. 14

Sue Polcer kicks off the afternoon at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, with keyboard-driven rock, pop and country.

At 6 p.m., Erika Sherger fills Lafayette House with her folksy tunes.

Over at McQ’s Pub, Chris Fantasia performs at 7 p.m., blending acoustic folk, punk rock, classic rock, blues and R&B soul.

Also at 7 p.m., Trigger Fish rocks Brick & Brew with a high-energy set of crowd-pleasing hits.

“Christmas with the Celts” takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. This vibrant production weaves traditional Irish carols, contemporary Christmas classics, lively dance and engaging humor.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Erin McKenna brings a lively mix of pop rock and blues to Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

“Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute” graces the Newton Theatre at 7 p.m. Fronted by Debbie Taylor, this eight-piece band delivers a faithful recreation of the Carpenters’ timeless hits paired with intricate arrangements and a multimedia slideshow. Sing along to classics, such as “Close to You” and “We’ve Only Just Begun.”

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Danny C’s Winter Concert Series presents the second annual “Rock This Town Christmas Spectacular” at 4:30 p.m. at Blue Arrow Fam. Featuring a full orchestra performing rockabilly, swing and holiday classics, this tribute to Brian Setzer and the Stray Cats is not to be missed. Tickets are $20 and may be reserved by texting or calling 973-809-3649.

At 6:30 p.m., enjoy karaoke night with Ray Sikora at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta.

Thursday, Dec. 19

The Homestead Rest hosts an acoustic open mic night at 6 p.m., with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m.

Also at 6 p.m., McQ’s Pub hosts an open mic night led by Rich Ortiz.

Maribyrd takes the spotlight at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s for a seasonal set featuring her acoustic guitar, mandolin, bass and enchanting voice. Celebrate the season with her festive music and joyful energy!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com