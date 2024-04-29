Celebrating spring, Cinco de Mayo and ‘Star Wars’

Enjoy an exciting lineup of performances, from vibrant Cinco de Mayo celebrations to a Spring Carnival and energetic cover bands.

Friday, May 3

The Spring Carnival, beginning at 5 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., promises fun for all ages. At 6 p.m. there, the Tee Vee Allstars Blues Invitational kicks off, featuring the esteemed Scott Weis, a Blues Hall of Fame inductee, among its lineup. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

Sue Polcer’s vocal and piano tunes are sure to captivate the audience at 6 p.m. at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

George Orlando will offer a vibrant performance of popular hits spanning decades starting at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

For vinyl enthusiasts, Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, hosts Paul Derin’s Booze & Grooves night at 7 p.m.

McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, welcomes back Cat Treats, also at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., welcomes Katy Music for an evening of acoustic tunes.

For those seeking a soulful journey, the Grammy-nominated Wood Brothers grace the stage at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. Their latest album, “Heart is the Hero,” captures their signature sound recorded analog to 16-track tape. Tickets start at $39.50 and may be purchased online at skypac.org.

O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, invites patrons to take the mic for karaoke starting at 9 p.m. for a lively end to the evening.

Saturday, May 4

The Spring Carnival at Blue Arrow Farm continues at 1 p.m. with its colorful festivities, fun and games.

At Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, the atmosphere comes alive with the soulful sounds of Peter Dee, blending acoustic and electric rock and folk tunes starting at 4 p.m.

Blue Arrow Farm takes the celebration up a notch at 6 p.m. with its Cinco de Mayo Dance Party, offering a fusion of music from DJ Suda-k and the energetic performances of rock band El Cruce.

At 6 p.m., the Lafayette House welcomes Mauro Melleno, captivating audiences with his soulful keyboard renditions.

DUG The Band sets the stage for a lively night with its dynamic performance at 6:30 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage.

Starting at 7 p.m., Milk Street Distillery will rock with the Rated R Band, known for its harmonious melodies that are sure to get bodies moving.

Scott Ringle performs at McQ’s Pub also at 7 p.m.

Craving another night of karaoke? The members room at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta is the place to be at 7 p.m., with John D’Angelo hosting a spirited evening of musical fun.

At 9 p.m., O’Reilly’s offers a blend of covers and originals courtesy of local favorites Sean Henry, Brian St. John and Shane Casey.

For “Star Wars” fans and party enthusiasts, Krogh’s presents “May the 4th Be With You,” starting at 10 p.m., featuring Tigerman in an immersive galactic experience. With costumes, themed drinks and an electrifying performance, the night is set to transport attendees to a galaxy far, far away. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.com

Sunday, May 5

The picturesque Walpack Inn, 7 National Park Service Road Route 615, welcomes Bradley and Aime White to the stage at noon.

Blue Arrow Farm’s Spring Carnival begins its last day of festivities at 1 p.m.

Angry Erik Brewing welcomes Rich Ortiz at 2:30 p.m. for a journey through classic and alternative tunes spanning the ’60s to the ’90s.

Krogh’s transforms into a vibrant celebration of Cinco de Mayo, kicking off at 3 p.m. with Gerry Arias taking the stage solo, with traditional Spanish music, before transitioning into Los Tres Golpes with Daphne Faulkner on fiddle and Rick Faulkner on bass at 4 p.m. Together, they offer a fusion of traditional and Latinx/American hits.

Wednesday, May 8

Sean Henry begins his weekly performance at McQ’s Pub at 5 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., head over to Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, for another karaoke extravaganza with Ray Sikora.

Thursday, May 9

At 6 p.m., the Homestead Rest once again opens its doors for a night of open mic fun, with signups starting at 5:30 p.m.

Bill Ruddy takes the stage at Krogh’s at 6:30 p.m. with his eclectic acoustic repertoire spanning decades.

The Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing, Vernon, welcomes Ray DeLear for a soulful performance starting at 7 p.m.

Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, invites guests to enjoy an evening of Anything Goes Open Mic and Karaoke with JP Solo acoustic at 7 p.m.

For those looking to test their music knowledge, O’Reilly’s hosts another night of music bingo fun at 8 p.m.

