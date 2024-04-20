Chamber awards luncheon Thursday

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual “Toast to the Stars” awards luncheon at noon Thursday, April 25 at the Grand Cascades Lodge at Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg.

The cost is $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers.

R.S.V.P. by Thursday, April 18. For information, go online to sussexcountychamber.org

Awards will be presented in 15 categories, including Business Person of the Year, Business Innovation, Customer Service, Entrepreneur of the Year, Healthy Living, Lifetime Achievement, Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Outstanding Community Event of the Year, Quality in Business, Quality in Living, Rising Star and Workplace of the Year.