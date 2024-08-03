Changing the Face of Addiction Walk is today

The 10th annual Changing the Face of Addiction Walk is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Franklin Firemen’s Pavilion, 46 High St.

The walk is a one-mile, low-impact stroll. There also will be face painting, temporary tattoos, games, an obstacle course, a DJ, treats from the Moo for You Ice Cream Truck and snacks.

The event, sponsored by the Center for Prevention & Counseling, will be emceed by Borasio, the morning show host on WNNJ 103.7.

Funds raised from the walk support the center’s addiction recovery services and program. The fundraising goal is $100,000.

To register to walk, join or create a team, or donate, go online to classy.org/event/changing-the-face-of-addiction-walk-10th-annual/e577737