Ciattarelli, Sherrill win primaries for governor

Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill were declared winners of the Republican and Democratic primary elections for governor, respectively, according to the Associated Press.

The two will face each other in the Nov. 4 general election.

Ciattarelli, who is making his third race for governor, had won more than two-thirds of the GOP votes about 45 minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 10.

He was facing four other Republicans in the primary, including former radio host Bill Spadea, who had about 22 percent of the votes.

Sherrill had more than a third of the votes cast in the Democratic primary; she was one of six candidates running.

She has represented the 11th District in Congress since 2019. She succeeded Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, a Republican who chose not to run again in 2018 after serving 12 terms.

Following Sherrill in the primary race were Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, with about 19 percent of the votes; Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, with about 16 percent; and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, with about 12 percent.

Two-thirds of Republican votes have been counted and nearly 80 of the Democratic votes.

In his victory speech, Ciattarelli thanked President Trump, who endorsed him May 12.

And he tied Sherrill to Gov. Phil Murphy, a two-term Democrat who is prohibited from running again.

Stanhope council

In unofficial results, incumbents Scott Wachterhauser and Diana Kuncken appeared to win the Republican primary for two seats on the Stanhope Borough Council.

Wachterhauser received 233 votes and Kuncken had 201 compared with 85 for Najib Iftikhar.

Kuncken, a former mayor who had been on the council since 2012, died June 3 at age 83.

Ogdensburg council

Four candidates were running for two seats on the Ogdensburg Borough Council.

Few votes had been counted there as of 10 p.m.