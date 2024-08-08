Concerts feature stars under the stars

Sussex County hosts another exciting week of live music, featuring Rachel Z at Dykstra Park in Sparta, a Jerry Garcia tribute at Blue Arrow Farm, and a soul concert under the stars at Sussex County Community College.

Friday, Aug. 9

Ciro Patti brings his music center stage at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, will welcome Robby Schenck at 6:30 p.m. Hailing from Gainesville, Fla., Schenck studied at Berklee School of Music and has been performing more than 250 shows a year.

The Kootz will perform at 6:30 p.m. in the free Summer Gazebo Concert Series presented by the Jefferson Arts Committee at the Jefferson Township Municipal Complex, 1033 Weldon Road. In bad weather, the concert will move to the Jefferson Township High School auditorium.

James Vilade returns for another night at Bell’s Mansion, 11 Main St., Stanhope, at 7 p.m.

Geoff Doubleday will take over at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, welcomes Miss Demeanor for a set of rock and party covers at 7 p.m..

And music bingo returns to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, also at 7 p.m.

(This concert has been postponed to Aug. 30 because of the expected rain.) Rachel Z & Ozymosys are headlining, with Mike Herz opening at 7 p.m., the Sparta Arts Summer Concert Series at Dykstra Park, 25 Mohawk Ave. Rachel Z, a keyboardist known for her work in jazz and rock, co-wrote the Grammy-winning song “Tokyo Blue” and has played with numerous acclaimed artists, including Wayne Shorter and Al Di Meola.

Also at 7 p.m., “The End of the Days Between” will celebrate the life and music of Jerry Garcia, performed by Her Angels in Flame, a Grateful Dead tribute band, at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

End your night by rocking out on the mic at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, at karaoke night at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Start your morning with acoustic melodies by Maribyrd at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., at 10 a.m.

Enjoy a free concert under the stars at 7 p.m. with Epic Soul playing classic soul and today’s top R&B and pop hits on Connor Green at Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Road, Newton. The rain date is Monday, Aug. 12.

Also at 7 p.m., Raw Deal, a power quintet featuring rock ‘n’ roll veterans from North Jersey, will perform at Milk Street Distillery, offering a mix of rock, blues and R&B with some country sprinkled in.

Rich Ortiz will perform an acoustic set at McQ’s Pub at the same time.

Second Contact, a Rush tribute band known for its high-energy renditions of classic rock, will be at Blue Arrow Farm, also at 7 p.m.

Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets will headline the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. Stewart, known for his hits “Year of the Cat” and “Time Passages,” will perform old favorites and selections from his extensive catalog. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at skypac.org

End your night with live music by Erin McKenna at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Brian St. John will play acoustic rock, folk and alternative tunes at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Brian St. John heads to O’Reilly’s to deliver acoustic and originals on the patio starting at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Danny C’s Summer Concert Series & Hot Rod Cruise Night continues at 4 p.m. with a performance by High Strung, playing country rock and dance hits.

Sean Henry returns to McQ’s Pub at 5 p.m.

Ray Sikora’s Karaoke Night kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta.

At 7 p.m., O’Reilly’s hosts Ladies Night with live music by Shane Casey.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Stop by the Homestead Rest for the weekly open mic night or get on stage yourself. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m., and performances begin at 6 p.m.

Rich Ortiz will host an open mic night at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, starting at 6 p.m.

Matt Chekkur performs at Early American Tavern, 9 Main St., Sussex, at 6:30 p.m.

Rick Winow returns to Krogh’s at the same time. Winow, a familiar musician at Krogh’s, will play a mix of classic rock and original acoustic tunes.

At 7 p.m., Mike Gailie, known for local bands such as Tangent & Stereo Mike’s, will head to the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon, as Mike Gailie & Friends for a Thursday night set.

At 8 p.m., enjoy a game of music bingo at O’Reilly’s.

