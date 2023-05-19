County holds event for older residents today

Older residents are invited to an event Friday, May 19 hosted by the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services.

There will be education, entertainment, information and comradery from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sussex County Fairgrounds Agriculture Pavilion, 37 Plains Road, Augusta

Educational programs scheduled include “Gardening for Life: A Look at Container Gardening,” by the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Sussex County; “Current Crime Trends and Scams” and “Future Training Opportunities” by Detective Christopher Grogan from the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office; “Dance for Your Health with Dave” with dance instructor David Cross; and “Woodcarving” with Peter’s Valley School of Craft.

Space Farms also will have animals and reptiles there.

Space is limited so prepaid registration ($10 a person) is required. Checks should be made payable to Senior Services Trust Fund and submitted to Sussex County Division of Senior Services, One Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860.

For information, contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext. 1277 or seniorservices@sussex.nj.us