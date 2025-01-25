DAR awards lunch is March 1

The Chinkchewunska Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will host its 29th annual community awards luncheon at noon Saturday, March 1 at the Farmstead Golf and Country Club in Lafayette.

The public is invited.

Tickets are available in advance only. They may be purchased by contacting Lisaann at chinkchewunskachapter1903@gmail.com by Feb. 15.

The Chinkchewunska Chapter presents awards annually to local individuals and/or groups throughout the county. Many requirements have to be met for the awards to be approved by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

These community members will be honored at the luncheon:

Community Service Award: Clara Wilson will be honored for her exceptional leadership of the Food Pantry at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Wantage. She has trained many volunteers, ordered and organized food donations, applied and received grants for equipment, and made the pantry a comfortable place where all are welcome and more than 1,000 people are fed each month.

Conservation Award: The Last Resort Rescue is a network of volunteers committed to saving the lives of homeless, neglected, abandoned and abused animals. Many of the animals need intense medical or rehabilitative care. The nonprofit organization cared for many injured wildlife during the Jennings Creek wildfires in November even as its location was in the path of the fires.

DAR Youth Leadership Medal: Lea Gunther, a student at Sussex Middle School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, all-county band and advanced choir and in active in many sports and clubs. Lea also is a member of Scouting America and 4H, where she has held many leadership positions. She is very active as a community volunteer and has advocated for student needs by speaking at Board of Education meetings.

Historic Preservation Recognition Award: The Historical Society of Stillwater Township. Since its organization in 1977, the society has aimed to foster and promote an interest in Stillwater area history though education and preservation of family information, cemetery records, artifacts, sites and structures. It also maintains a historical and genealogical library and museum.

Ramsey Cooper Memorial Award: This honors someone who supports the chapter or the Elias VanBunschoten Museum. The award will be presented to the Adin and Beatrice Miller Charitable Trust. Beatrice was a member of the Chinkchewunska Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She and her mother-in-law, Mabel (Little) Miller, also a DAR member, enjoyed volunteering with the DAR, whose goal is to promote historical preservation, education and patriotism. Joseph Miller will be accepting the award on behalf of the Miller family.