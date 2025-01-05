Delaware Water Gap fee hikes proposed

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is proposing an increase in fees and other changes.

The public may comment on the plans until Tuesday, Jan. 14. To comment online, go to parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?parkID=220&projectID=127762&documentID=141314

The proposed changes include:

• Increasing amenity fees from $10 per vehicle a day to $20 per vehicle a day at the sites that charge expanded amenity fees and extending the fee season by about two weeks to Nov. 1.

• Increasing the cost of an annual pass from $45 to $60 and discontinuing discounts for multiple passes issued to the same household.

• Charging amenity fees at two new sites: Kittatinny Point in New Jersey and Hialeah Picnic Area in Pennsylvania. Day passes for the sites would be available through recreation.gov, the NPS online reservation system, or in person by using a drop box and fee envelope like those used at other unstaffed fee sites in the park.

The last fee increase was in 2015.

If approved, the fee changes would go into effect in April.

“Over the past several years, the park’s budget has remained relatively flat while costs and visitation have both increased, facilities and equipment have aged, and the need for routine maintenance has grown,” said Superintendent Doyle Sapp.

Since 2019, visitation to the park has increased 26 percent.

“It is essential that we seek additional revenue sources to help us fill the funding gap so that we can continue to offer outstanding recreational opportunities and visitor experiences while protecting the park’s natural and cultural resources in perpetuity,” said Sapp.

Elizabeth Winslow, the park’s fee program manager, said, “What you pay here stays here in this park, where it is used for repair, maintenance and facility enhancements directly related to visitor enjoyment, access, health and safety and for seasonal staff that serve park visitors and improve their experiences.”

In the past three years, revenue from amenity fees has been used for restroom repairs and upgrades throughout the park; river campsite improvements; and multiple trail projects, including rehabilitation, stabilization and resurfacing of the McDade Recreational Trail and work at George W. Childs Park.

Revenue also was used to pay for seasonal maintenance, fee collection and public safety staff.

If approved, increased revenue from the proposed fee changes would allow the park to hire additional seasonal employees, including custodians, trail workers, interpretive park rangers and visitor center staff, and public safety staff.

With more than 150 miles of trails, hiking is one of the most popular activities in the park. During the next five years, the park plans to use about $800,000 of fee revenue on trail improvements and vegetation management throughout the recreation area, including popular trails such as the Toms Creek Trail, Cliff Park Trails and Hornbecks Creek Trail in Pennsylvania and the Van Campen Glen Trail, Military Road Trail and Rattlesnake Swamp Trail in New Jersey.

For information, call Winslow at 570-426-2434.