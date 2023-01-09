Dinner theater shows planned at Mohawk House

The newly formed Black Cat Theatre Company of New Jersey is bringing an original comedy murder mystery dinner theater show to the Mohawk House in Sparta.

“Game of Abbeys,” a spoof on the popular HBO show “Game of Thrones” and PBS series “Downton Abbey,” will be performed Jan. 13-14 and 20-21.

The cost is $75 per person and includes a three-course prix fixe dinner. To make ticket reservations, go online to www.blackcattheatrenj.com

“We are so excited to open our first season with this fun theater event,” said Kirby Maragulia, the company’s managing creative director. “It’s a very immersive experience with the action and dialogue taking place throughout the main dining room.”

The show is written and directed by Lauren Fraser, the company’s producing creative director.

Fraser, a partner in the law firm of Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins who manages the firm’s Sparta office, grew up in the theater world, both locally and regionally.

“When I met Kirby, we were instantly bonded over our shared passion for the stage and our professional backgrounds in different aspects of theater. Creating a theater company was something we had both been dreaming about for a long time. And once that flame was lit, there was no way it would be extinguished without some serious, creative collaboration,” she said.

That creative collaboration has culminated in a cast of 16 professional and amateur actors from Sussex, Morris and Passaic counties taking the stage at the Mohawk House this winter.

The cast includes Jean Cavaliere, Flavio Romeo, Tony Ardolino, Nina Romeo, Tom Courtright, Samantha Rush, J Cavaliere, Lauren Fraser, Julianna Reid, Tina Firzlaff, AJ Maragulia, Anna Fraser, Dianna Kollar, Emma Maragulia and Bonnie Dirkson.

Maragulia serves as assistant director. The show is produced in part by Trinity Studios.

“We’re so grateful to have this opportunity to perform at a wonderful venue like Mohawk House. Putting a theater event like this together requires a lot of preparation and flexibility and working with the restaurant’s owner, Rachael Perrone-Scro, has been a pleasure,” Maragulia said.

“They are helping us create a truly enjoyable and memorable experience, and we look forward to future partnerships with Mohawk House.”

In addition to dinner theater performances, the group is slated to perform a Valentines-themed cabaret night, “We Love Broadway,” on Feb. 18 at the Sparta Avenue Stage.

It is directed by Sparta resident Madison Washer. Tickets for that event will go on sale in mid-January.

“It is our intention to bring a different aspect of theater to the area, offering a space for original work as well as popular and well-known plays and musicals; smaller, more intimate productions; and overall professional, quality entertainment,” Fraser said.

“In addition, we are partnering with The Academy at Trinity Studios in Sparta to offer theater arts education and acting classes for kids and adults. We look forward to announcing the rest of our season, including auditions, very soon.”