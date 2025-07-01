Enjoy musical warmup for fireworks

Friday, July 4

Start your Independence Day celebration at Mountain Creek’s Biergarten, 200 Route 94, Vernon, where the Spins will perform starting at 5 p.m. The band, founded at Mountain Creek by Freddy Smith and Nick Coombs when they worked there as lifeguards, returns to its roots with a high-energy four-hour set of originals and genre-spanning covers. The show wraps up with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

John Murphy takes the stage at 7 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, bringing his unique acoustic spin to classic rock covers and original tunes. With roots in ’90s alt-rock and blues, Murphy’s sound reflects decades of rock ’n’ roll influence, delivered with heartfelt authenticity.

Singer-songwriter Seth Adam brings his signature blend of Americana and rock to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

Start your morning at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., with the laid-back charm of Jimmy Lee, whose country tunes provide the perfect backdrop for your market stroll.

Enjoy dinner and a show with Josie Webb at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15. Her R&B/pop blend channels her love for soul and singer-songwriter stylings.

Scott Ringle brings a wide range of classic covers to McQ’s Pub, also at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Mike Smith Group brings high-energy blues and rock to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, delivering groovy and soulful sounds that have turned heads across the Northeast.

Mile 39 takes the stage with its brand of crowd-pleasing tunes at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

Sunday, July 6

Spend your afternoon at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, with Michael Patrick, whose mix of country and Americana acoustic songs sets a relaxed and reflective tone.

Wednesday, July 9

Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night revs up the midweek fun at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., starting at 4 p.m. with Wind Up Monkey, an energetic cover band making its debut in the pavilion.

Keep the good times going with Ray Sikora’s karaoke night at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, where all may grab the mic and sing their favorites.

Thursday, July 10

Blue Arrow Farm continues its Thursday nights with Felix and the Cats, bringing a fun mix of rock ‘n’ roll classics to the stage at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s hosts Wry Observations, a Hudson Valley-based band delivering a smart and sardonic blend of literary folk rock. Expect clever originals and inventive takes on songs by artists such as Tom Petty and Neil Young during the engaging three-hour set.

