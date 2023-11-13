Fans of ’80s hits and the Eagles, rejoice

From ‘80s singalongs to classic rock and a fun, festive Thanksgiving Eve, find out where to enjoy your favorite tunes this week.

Friday, Nov. 17

The weekend kicks off with a lively performance by DnA at 6 p.m. at the Mountain House Tavern and Grill, 19 Route 206, Branchville. Get ready to groove to their indie-pop tunes.

Head over to the Double S Smokehouse, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, for an interactive acoustic party featuring the PS Xperiment, starting at 6 p.m.

Mark Coulter will perform rock tunes at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, starting at 6 p.m.

Enjoy the mesmerizing “cosmic Americana” music of Shane Scarazzini at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, starting at 6:30 p.m. His roots trace to nearby Newburgh, N.Y.

Be ready for an electric night with the Dave Field Blues Rock Experience at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St., starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for this ferocious blues-rock adventure are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Dave Fields, an New York Blues Hall of Famer and Fodera guitar artist, will surely set the stage on fire.

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, will host Paul Derin for another Booze & Grooves night at 7 p.m. He’ll spin only the best vinyl to set the perfect Friday night vibe.

If you’re a fan of ‘80s music, head to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. Choir! Choir! Choir! presents the Epic 80s Singalong, a unique choir experience where the audience becomes the choir, singing along to classic ‘80s hits. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

The three-piece group, Mile 39, will be performing at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, starting at 8 p.m.

Cap off your evening at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, where you can sing your heart out during a night of karaoke, starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Start your day on the right note by listening to DnA at 10:30 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market Thanksgiving Festival, 89 S. Sparta Road.

In the afternoon, head to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, for an acoustic performance by John Stanley, starting at 2:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Gerry Arias will take the stage at McQ’s Pub, treating the audience to his blend of folk rock and Americana.

Experience a lively evening with Jayce Kenny, who will be performing at the Alibi Beach Bar & Grill, 172 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Prog rock enthusiasts won’t want to miss Legion of Prog’s performance at the Stanhope House, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

At 7 p.m., Milk Street Distillery welcomes Scott Heath for a Saturday night music event. Heath, playing as the Hardcases, uses a looper pedal to create unique arrangements on the fly.

Enjoy the high-energy country rock tunes of Soul Dawgs at Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill, 414 County Road 517, Vernon, starting at 8 p.m.

The evening continues at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., with “EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute.” This show, featuring stunning five-part harmony and virtuoso guitar work, begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34 and may be purchased online at skypac.org.

For classic rock lovers, Wonderloaf will be performing live at Brick & Brew, starting at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill presents Erin McKenna, who will be performing originals and covers for a fantastic night of music.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Wrap up your weekend with Jeiris Cook’s infusion of soul, R&B, folk and blues at Angry Erik Brewing, starting at 2:30 p.m.

If you missed Saturday’s show or can’t get enough of The Eagles’ music, don’t worry. You have another chance to catch “EagleMania” at the Newton Theatre, starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Kick off your Thanksgiving Eve at 5 p.m. with Sean Henry’s weekly show at McQ’s.

Or join the annual Thanksgiving Eve party with Mike Lawlor Banned at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery. His band always rocks the house. The doors open at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Alibi Beach Bar & Grill will host the Collaboration Band with Alibi favorites, Jayce Kenny, Not Bad for Byram and the Comment Section.

Enjoy the music of the Harrisons duo at Brick & Brew starting at 7 p.m.

If you prefer classic rock and originals, don’t miss Jug ‘n’ The Bugs, performing at O’Reilly’s Pub starting at 9 p.m.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com