Fans of ’80s hits and the Eagles, rejoice

SUSSEX COUNTY. Lots of music planned for Thanksgiving Eve.

| 13 Nov 2023 | 07:28
    ’EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute’ will be performed Saturday and Sunday at the Newton Theatre. (Photo by John Bruno)
    PS Xperiment will be part of an interactive acoustic party Friday night at the Double S Smokehouse in Augusta. (Photo courtesy of PS Xperiment)
From ‘80s singalongs to classic rock and a fun, festive Thanksgiving Eve, find out where to enjoy your favorite tunes this week.

Friday, Nov. 17

The weekend kicks off with a lively performance by DnA at 6 p.m. at the Mountain House Tavern and Grill, 19 Route 206, Branchville. Get ready to groove to their indie-pop tunes.

Head over to the Double S Smokehouse, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, for an interactive acoustic party featuring the PS Xperiment, starting at 6 p.m.

Mark Coulter will perform rock tunes at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, starting at 6 p.m.

Enjoy the mesmerizing “cosmic Americana” music of Shane Scarazzini at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, starting at 6:30 p.m. His roots trace to nearby Newburgh, N.Y.

Be ready for an electric night with the Dave Field Blues Rock Experience at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St., starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for this ferocious blues-rock adventure are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Dave Fields, an New York Blues Hall of Famer and Fodera guitar artist, will surely set the stage on fire.

Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, will host Paul Derin for another Booze & Grooves night at 7 p.m. He’ll spin only the best vinyl to set the perfect Friday night vibe.

If you’re a fan of ‘80s music, head to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. Choir! Choir! Choir! presents the Epic 80s Singalong, a unique choir experience where the audience becomes the choir, singing along to classic ‘80s hits. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

The three-piece group, Mile 39, will be performing at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, starting at 8 p.m.

Cap off your evening at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, where you can sing your heart out during a night of karaoke, starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Start your day on the right note by listening to DnA at 10:30 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market Thanksgiving Festival, 89 S. Sparta Road.

In the afternoon, head to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, for an acoustic performance by John Stanley, starting at 2:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Gerry Arias will take the stage at McQ’s Pub, treating the audience to his blend of folk rock and Americana.

Experience a lively evening with Jayce Kenny, who will be performing at the Alibi Beach Bar & Grill, 172 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Prog rock enthusiasts won’t want to miss Legion of Prog’s performance at the Stanhope House, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

At 7 p.m., Milk Street Distillery welcomes Scott Heath for a Saturday night music event. Heath, playing as the Hardcases, uses a looper pedal to create unique arrangements on the fly.

Enjoy the high-energy country rock tunes of Soul Dawgs at Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill, 414 County Road 517, Vernon, starting at 8 p.m.

The evening continues at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., with “EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute.” This show, featuring stunning five-part harmony and virtuoso guitar work, begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34 and may be purchased online at skypac.org.

For classic rock lovers, Wonderloaf will be performing live at Brick & Brew, starting at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill presents Erin McKenna, who will be performing originals and covers for a fantastic night of music.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Wrap up your weekend with Jeiris Cook’s infusion of soul, R&B, folk and blues at Angry Erik Brewing, starting at 2:30 p.m.

If you missed Saturday’s show or can’t get enough of The Eagles’ music, don’t worry. You have another chance to catch “EagleMania” at the Newton Theatre, starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Kick off your Thanksgiving Eve at 5 p.m. with Sean Henry’s weekly show at McQ’s.

Or join the annual Thanksgiving Eve party with Mike Lawlor Banned at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery. His band always rocks the house. The doors open at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Alibi Beach Bar & Grill will host the Collaboration Band with Alibi favorites, Jayce Kenny, Not Bad for Byram and the Comment Section.

Enjoy the music of the Harrisons duo at Brick & Brew starting at 7 p.m.

If you prefer classic rock and originals, don’t miss Jug ‘n’ The Bugs, performing at O’Reilly’s Pub starting at 9 p.m.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com