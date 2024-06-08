Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market open today

The Sussex County Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market at the fairgrounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, starting June 8 through the Christmas Craft Fair on Dec. 14.

The expanded days are the result of requests from customers wanting fresh local farm-to-table foods.

Sussex County farmers will supply beef from Grass Pond Farm, eggs from Willow Brook Farm, veggies and flowers from Valley View Farm, Our Woods Maple Syrup and Top of the Mountain Honey.

The opening-day celebration includes free Ice cream from Andersen Farms.

Crafters include Cheryl Sanchez with hand-made soaps, Garden Art by Sandy Hull, hand-knit items by Nicole Boffalo, Big Bear Hug Pillowcases and painted selections from Zoo Momma, Mountain Man Woodcrafts and $5 Jewelry.

The market is at 37 Plains Road, just inside the Sussex County Fairgrounds on the left, Augusta.