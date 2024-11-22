First snow means first snow day for some

The first snowfall of the season brought 20 inches to the High Point Monument in Montague at the elevation of 1,800 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall amounts in Sussex County varied widely, depending on elevation.

Schools were closed in Vernon, where a foot of snow was reported.

High Point Regional High School also was closed; 4.7 inches was reported in nearby Wantage.

In Sparta, reports ranged from 1.3 inches to 5.5 inches at Lake Mohawk.

Three inches of snow were reported at Lake Hopatcong and 2.5 inches in Lafayette.