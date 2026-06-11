Flag Day 2026: How to display, care for and retire your flag properly

June 14 is Flag Day—a holiday commemorating the United States flag and its patriotic symbolism. If you want to celebrate, you can do as the American Legion recommends, and pause for the pledge on Sunday, June 14 at 6 p.m. This is used as a moment to honor the flag with a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to any American Flag.
Here’s a rundown on proper etiquette and care of the flag:
Displaying the flag
Flags should always be hung flat, never touching the ground, and with the stars positioned at the top of the flagpole.
If the flag is flown past sunset, proper illumination, such as a spotlight or flagpole light, is required to ensure the flag’s colors remain visible. If there is no way to illuminate the flag after sunset, it must be taken down and stored until sunrise.
When hanging multiple flags, the American flag should be positioned at the highest point or at the center and front of the display.
Folding and storage
To fold the flag, hold it horizontally and fold it lengthwise twice. From there, fold the flag into 13 triangular folds, starting from the stripes and moving toward the union.
Each triangular fold has symbolic meaning. The final shape represents the hat worn by soldiers during the Revolutionary War.
Store the folded flag in a cool, dry, dark place. Keep the flag in an appropriate container, such as a flag case or display box, and ensure that the container is placed on a shelf and does not touch the ground.
Care and cleaning
If displaying a flag outdoors, be sure to use a flag intended for outdoor use. Flags should not be displayed in extreme weather conditions, as this can damage the material and shorten the lifespan of the flag.
Outdoor flags can be spot-cleaned with mild detergent and warm water, while most indoor flags require professional dry cleaning. Be sure to check the flag’s fabric and follow the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions.
Flagpoles should also be cleaned, as rust and dirt buildup can damage the flag.
Retiring the flag
Flags should be retired once they begin to show signs of wear and tear.
Retirement ceremonies can be conducted privately, but must be carried out properly.
Burning flags made of nylon or polyester can be harmful to the environment, so other retirement options are available, such as burying a flag in a flag box or disposing of it after cutting it in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.
To properly cut your flag for disposal, start by cutting the blue field of stars away from the field of strips. Tradition states that the blue field of stars should remain fully intac to represent the indivisible union of the states. Then cut apart each stripe along the seams to separate all 13 red and white stripes from one another.
Another option is to cut the flag in half vertically, then horizontally, always keeping the blue field of stars intact.
Afterwards, the scraps can be recycled or discarded.
If you prefer to drop off your flag to be properly retired, here are some local options:
Orange County, N.Y.:
• Town of Goshen Police Department: 44 Police Hwy, Goshen, N.Y.
• American Legion: Cohen Cir, Florida, N.Y.
• American Legion: 71 Forester Ave, Warwick, NY
• American Legion: 40 Mountain Lakes Ln, Greenwood Lake, NY
Passaic County, N.J.:
• American Legion: 177 Lincoln Ave, West Milford, N.J.
• American Legion: 28 Legion Rd, Oak Ridge, N.J.
Sussex County, N.J.:
• American Legion: 915 State Rt 23, Sussex, N.J.
• American Legion: 1 Legion Rd, Franklin, N.J.
• American Legion: 325 US Highway 206, Branchville, N.J.
• American Legion: 156 Andover Sparta Rd, Newton N.J.
Pike County, PA:
• American Legion: Borough Hall, Matamoras, PA
• American Legion: 103 Milford Rd, Milford, PA
• American Legion: 104 Route 2001, Milford, PA
Flags can also be retired through mail by shipping them the Stars and Stripes Flag Swap program.