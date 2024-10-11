Football roundup: High Point defeats Lenape Valley

High Point defeated Lenape Valley, 21-14, there Friday, Oct. 11.
The Wildcats’ record improved to 6-1. The team remains atop the SFC American Blue division.
Chase De Oliveira and David Holeman each made a touchdown for the Patriots (2-5). Tanner Gaboda kicked two extra points.
No other statistics were available.
Wallkill Valley wins
Wallkill Valley beat Whippany Park, 16-7, there Thursday, Oct. 10.
The Rangers’ record is 5-2 while Whippany Park’s is 2-4.
Vernon is shut out
Mount Olive (4-2) defeated Vernon, 28-0, at home Oct. 10.
Thomas Benson rushed for 60 yards for the Vikings (3-4).
Quarterback Aden Karwoski completed five of 10 pass attempts for a total of 28 yards.
No statistics for Mount Olive were available.
Jefferson loses
Jefferson fell to Hanover Park, 42-7, there Oct. 10.
No statistics were available for the game.
Hanover Park (6-0) is undefeated this season while the Falcons’ record is 1-6.
Hopatcong loses
Hopatcong lost to Kinnelon, 35-7, at home Oct. 10.
Zach Grande made two touchdowns and Matthew Siciliano, Chase Murphy and Anthony Yannuzzi each added one for Kinnelon (3-4). Anthony Manna kicked five extra points.
Siciliano rushed for 154 yards.
Hopatcong’s only score came in the first quarter. The team has yet to win a game this season.
Games next week
• Hopatcong will play Whippany Park at home 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
• Sparta will play at West Milford at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
• Vernon will play at Lakeland at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
• Lenape Valley will play at Hackettstown at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
• Jefferson will play Dover at home at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
• High Point will play at Sussex Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
• Newton will play at Kittatinny at noon Oct. 19.
• Wallkill Valley will play Boonton at home at noon Oct. 19.
• Pope John will play St. Joseph of Montvale at home at noon Oct. 19.