Football roundup: High Point wins 3 in a row

High Point defeated Kittatinny, 36-21, there Saturday, Sept. 14.

It was the Wildcats third win in a row this season.

Jerron Martress made three touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-0) and Landon Sorenson made two. Jacob Woods kicked four extra points and Martress made two extra points on a run after his first touchdown.

Jaden Roberts, Mike Strong and Niko Martinez each scored a touchdown for Kittatinny (1-1), with Lucas Inglima kicking three extra points.

High Point quarterback John Elko completed 15 of 17 pass attempts for a total of 196 yards. Martress rushed for a total of 169 yards.

Kittatinny quarterback Jack Brex completed six of 20 pass attempts for 109 yards. Roberts rushed for 114 yards.

Patriots beat Braves

Lenape Valley defeated Newton, 19-7, there Friday evening, Sept. 13.

It was the first win of the season for the Patriots (1-2).

The Braves (1-1) scored first, with a touchdown by Braxton Guerra on a pass from Matt Ellsworth in the first quarter. Guerra also kicked the extra point.

Lenape Valley’s three touchdowns - by Jakob Bell, Tanner Gaboda and Colby Van Tuyl - came one each in the next three quarters. Van Tuyl scored on a 50-yard interception return.

Newton’s Anthony Tudda rushed for 106 yards.

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley defeated Kinnelon, 28-6, there Sept. 13.

The Rangers (2-1) scored four touchdowns, made by Ryder Accardi, Zach Clarken, Luke Bolich and Connor Hoebee. Three of those were on passes from Clarken, the quarterback. Cole Bolich kicked four extra points.

Quarterback Zach Grande made the only touchdown for Kinnelon on a 62-yard run in the first quarter. He rushed for a total of 114 yards during the game.

Wallkill Valley’s Clarken completed 11 of 14 pass attempts for a total of 156 yards. Barlow rushed for 134 yards.

Sparta wins

Sparta (2-1) defeated Roxbury, 42-6, at home Sept. 13.

Luke Doster made two touchdowns for the Spartans and Anthony Settembre, Stone Herbison, Brady Shagawat and Christina Brevig made one each.

Brody Tanyeri kicked five extra points and Louis Rossi kicked one extra point.

Gage Martins posted the only points for Roxbury in the fourth quarter.

Sparta quarterback Shane Hoover completed 22 of 26 pass attempts for a total of 375 yards.

Vernon wins

Vernon beat Parsippany Hills, 6-0, at home Sept. 13.

Luke Vizzini kicked field goals in the first and fourth quarters for the Vikings (2-1).

Parsippany Hills has yet to post a win this season.

Gavin Pych rushed for 95 yards for the Vikings, and Quinn DiGiovanni made one interception.

Sussex Tech wins

Sussex Tech (1-1) defeated Hackettstown, 19-13, there Sept. 13.

Brian Gruber made two touchdowns for the Mustangs and Zach Doyle made one. Gruber also rushed for 144 yards.

Juzziah Sheppard made two interceptions.

Matt Guenther made one touchdown for Hackettstown and quarterback Nicholas Patterson made the other. Bader Musa kicked one extra point.

Patterson completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for a total of 97 yards.

Pope John wins

Pope John posted its first victory this season, defeating Kellenberg, 48-14, there Saturday, Sept. 14.

Tylik Hill made three touchdowns for the Lions (1-2) on runs of 50, 54 and 62 yards. Wes Johnston, Nick Struble, Joseph Rozynski and Luke Gialanella each made one touchdown.

No statistics were available for the game.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson was defeated by Lakeland, 50-28, at home Sept. 13.

Jason Post, Chaz Kocsis and Caedan Consiglio made touchdowns for the Falcons (0-3). Jack Reed kicked four extra points.

Quarterback Connor Consiglio completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for a total of 373 yards. He also rushed for 166 yards during the game.

Scoring for Lakeland (2-1) were Jeremy O’Hernandez (three touchdowns), Collin Sabric (two touchdowns), and Justin Meakam and Cameron Chapman (one touchdown each). Roland Theriault kicked six extra points and Sabric, the quarterback, made two extra points on a run.

Sabric completed 11 of 13 pass attempts for a total of 168 yards.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong fell to North Warren, 34-26, there Sept. 13.

Michael Certo made three touchdowns for Hopatcong (0-2) and Kyle Ladomirak made one. Certo also rushed for a total of 137 yards.

North Warren (1-1) quarterback CJ Mamay passed for four touchdowns. He completed five of six pass attempts for a total of 125 yards.

Zachary Paseler returned the ball after a kickoff for a Patriots touchdown on an 80-yard run.

Tyler Stout kicked two extra points, and Aiden Elliott-Able rushed for 139 yards for North Warren.

Games this week

• Vernon will play Jefferson at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

• Sparta will play at Newton at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Wallkill Valley will play at Sussex Tech at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• High Point will play at Parsippany at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Kittatinny will play North Warren at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Lenape Valley will play at Mountain Lakes at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Hopatcong will play Boonton at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Pope John will play Bergen Catholic at home at 2 p.m. Sept. 21.