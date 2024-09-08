Football roundup: Sparta beats Lakeland

Sparta High School’s football team defeated Lakeland, 31-17, there Sept. 6.

Brady Shagawat scored two touchdowns for the Spartans and Anthony Settembre and Luke Doster each contributed one.

Settembre’s touchdown was on a 95-yard return of the opening kickoff. The other three touchdowns were on passes from quarterback Shane Hoover, who completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for a total of 270 yards.

Brody Tanyeri kicked a field goal and four extra points.

Jeremy O’Hernandez made two touchdowns for Lakeland and Roland Theriault kicked a field goal. Vincent D’Orilia made two extra points on a pass from Collin Sabric.

Sabric passed for a total of 156 yards and O’Hernandez rushed for 120.

Sparta lost its season opener to Montville, 33-9, at home Aug. 29.

Newton beats Sussex Tech

Newton High School’s football team won its season opener against Sussex Tech, 20-7, on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Anthony Tudda made two touchdowns for the Braves and Matt Ellsworth added another. Nick Kurilko kicked two extra points.

Gavin Mericle made the only touchdown for the Ravens. Brian Gruber kicked the extra point.

Tudda rushed for a total of 121 yards and Kurilko for 89.

Pope John loses

Pope John XXIII Regional High School’s football team lost to Paramus Catholic, 49-29, at home Sept. 7.

Prince Joshua, Tylik Hill, Luke Irwin and Peyton Fox each scored a touchdown for the Lions. Omar Daniel kicked three extra points and Wes Johnston made two extra points on a run.

Xavier Williams made six touchdowns for the Paladins and Jordan Moreto added another. Max Feinstein kicked seven extra points.

Irwin completed 13 of 24 passes for a total of 186 yards for the Lions. Hill rushed for 70 yards.

Williams rushed for 264 yards and Paramus Catholic quarterback Crew Colon completed 13 of 16 pass attempts for a total of 196 yards.

Pope John (0-2) also lost to DePaul, 47-15, there Aug. 30.

Vernon wins, 27-7

The Vernon Township High School football team won its home opener against Dover, 27-7, on Friday, Sept. 6.

Quarterback Aden Karwoski made two touchdowns in the first quarter. Gavin Bruno and Gavin Pych each made one in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Luca Vizzini kicked three extra points.

Dover’s only points came in the third quarter. No statistics were available for the Tigers (1-1).

Karwoski completed five of seven pass attempts for a total of 89 yards. Pych rushed for 75 yards and Bruno for 51.

The Vikings ( 1-1) lost to Warren Hills, 20-7, there Aug. 30.

High Point wins again

High Point Regional High School’s football team defeated Hackettstown, 36-7, at home Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Wildcats’ five touchdowns were scored by Jerron Martress, John Elko, Slade Muller, Mark Leach and Dylan Matthews.

EJ Ruyol made the only touchdown for the Tigers (0-1).

The Wildcats (2-0) also won at home against Wallkill Valley, 49-22, on Aug. 29.

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s football team defeated North Warren, 23-8, there Sept. 7.

No statistics were available for the Rangers.

Zachary Paseler made the only touchdown for the Patriots. Arthur Soricelli then made two extra points on a pass from CJ Mamay.

Wallkill Valley (1-1) lost to High Point, 49-22, there Aug. 29.

Kittatinny beats Lenape Valley

Kittatinny Regional High School’s football team defeated Lenape Valley Regional High School, 20-6, at home Sept. 6.

It was Kittatinny’s season opener and Lenape Valley’s second loss this year.

Jaden Roberts made two touchdowns for the Cougars and Mike Strong made one.

Kevin Giusti put up the only points for the Patriots on a pass from Tanner Gaboda.

No other statistics were available.

Lenape Valley lost to Kinnelon, 32-13, on Aug. 30.

West Milford wins

The West Milford High School football team defeated Jefferson Township High School, 42-15, there Sept. 6.

Quarterback Aydin Deane made three touchdowns for the Highlanders in the first and second quarters and Jeffrey Papienuk added two in the third quarter. Chase Tyburczy scored in the fourth quarter and the team also made a two-point safety. Braden Amundson kicked four extra points.

Deane completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for a total of 177 yards.

Papienuk rushed for 123 yards and Tyburczy for 79.

No statistics for Jefferson were available.

West Milford (2-0) also won against Paramus, 21-3, on Aug. 30.

Jefferson (0-2) lost its season-opener to Verona, 39-6, on Aug. 29.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong High School’s football team lost its season opener to Manville, 33-0, there Sept. 6.

Naquavere Thomas and Isaiah Bennett each made two touchdowns for Manville and Collin Shimp made one. Kevin Villegas kicked three extra points.

Bennett rushed for 114 yards and Thomas for 109.

Manville’s quarterback Josh D’Ambrosio completed all four of his pass attempts for a total of 75 yards.

No statistics for Hopatcong were available.

Games next week

• Vernon will play Parsippany Hills at home 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

• Lenape Valley will play at Newton at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

• Sparta will play Roxbury at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

• Wallkill Valley will play at Kinnelon at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

• Sussex Tech will play at Hackettstown at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

• Jefferson will play Lakeland at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

• Hopatcong will play at North Warren at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

• West Milford will play Dover at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

• High Point will play at Kittatinny at noon Saturday, Sept. 14.

• Pope John will play at Kellenberg in New York at 2 p.m. Sept. 14.