A free produce market will be open from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 while supplies last inside the Sussex Community Center, 37 Main St., Sussex.

Bring your own bags.

Assistance with SNAP will be available from 2 to 5 p.m. at the site.

The market is organized by the Sussex County Hunger Coalition. LocalShare and its farm partners and volunteer gleaners make accessing farm fresh food possible.