Fundraisers aid Brandon’s House effort

A local group formed to help find Brandon Bordt and his dad, Jim, a new home has raised more than $60,000.

Brandon, who graduated from Kittatinny Regional High School in 2011, calls himself “Kittatinny’s No. 1 fan.” He also is known as the No. 1 fan of the Sussex County Miners minor league baseball team.

Brandon’s House was formed by leaders of the Hampton Township Educational Foundation after the Bordts’ trailer-park home in Carriage Mobile Homes in Lafayette was declared uninhabitable.

The fundraising goal is $75,000, which will be used to buy a new home from Champion Homes, which makes mobile and modular homes. A concrete slab for the home was poured in mid-January.

Hundreds of people attended two recent fundraisers:

• A spaghetti dinner Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5360 in Newton. It was hosted by Newton Moose Lodge 432 and sponsored by Brodhecker Farms.

• Bowl for Brandon, hosted by the Miners, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Sparta Lanes.

Send donations via Venmo to @HTEFNJ and and refer to Brandon’s House in the “What’s this for?” line.

For information, send email to brandonshouse84@yahoo.com