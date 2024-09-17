Funds OK’d for Dennis Library renovations

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners approved $329,500 for architect and engineering services related to renovations of the Dennis Library in Newton at its meeting Sept. 11.

At the end of June, Jill Space, director of the commissioners board, said the state had approved changes in plans for renovating that library. A state grant of about $1.6 million will help fund the repairs.

Residents have been urging the board to improve the library, which is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, for more than a year.

William Hayden was the only commissioner to vote against the resolution.

The board also introduced bond ordinances amending earlier bond ordinances to finance improvements at Sussex County Technical School for $815,000 and capital improvements in county buildings, such as the jail, Sheriff’s Office and libraries, for about $8.3 million.

A third bond ordinance that was introduced would allow about $1 million to be used to build a pole barn for the Office of Emergency Management; for acquisition of the Provident Bank property at 15 Trinity St., Newton; for roofing improvements to the Prosecutor’s and Sheriff’s Offices; and for construction of a storage building to house a tree truck.

Public hearings and final votes on the proposed ordinances will be Sept. 25.

The board approved resolutions:

• Authorizing the closing of a bridge carrying County Route 650 (Libertyville Road) in Wantage. Commissioner Jack DeGroot abstained.

• Authorizing $165,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be used to replace the roof of the county’s Lafayette Road garage.

• Authorizing $129,424 in ARPA funds to be used to replace the roof of the county’s Mosquito Control building.

Sign replacement

Chris Carney, deputy director of the board, said county workers have inspected more than 14,000 signs on county roads. More than 300 signs have been replaced, and about 250 more will be replaced by October.

The county is putting reflective paint on the roads for self-driving cars, he noted.

Work to replace bridges on Main Street in Sparta and Wantage Avenue in Frankford is under way, Carney said.

DeGroot said 16 pools of adult mosquitoes in 10 towns tested positive for West Nile virus this year. About 320 pools were tested for mosquito-borne diseases.

“The Office of Mosquito Control will continue to treat and test areas,” he said.

County Administrator Ron Tappan said the department heads have submitted proposed budgets for 2025 and will be meeting to discuss them with commissioners soon.

Negotiations on a contract with the prosecutors unit have begun, he said. Contracts with the Sheriff’s Department and county corrections officers also will expire in December, he noted.

The county’s Seed Library received its first donation of seeds, DeGroot said. More donations are expected through December.

Commissioner Earl Schick said he, Space and Carney attended a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Liberty Towers, an independent living facility with 80 rental units in Newton.

Sandy Hull of the group No National Park, which opposes a proposal to make the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area a national park and preserve, reported that Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, recently introduced an amendment opposing that plan and it was passed by the House.

If it is approved by the Senate, “this deal is pretty much done.”

The New Jersey Legislature is expected to pass a similar measure.

She thanked municipal and county officials for their support. “We have made great strides, and we never could have done it without you guys helping us out.”