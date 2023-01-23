Garden State Comic Fest show is this weekend at fairgrounds

Garden State Comic Fest will holds its Winter Fest show Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 on Saturday and $5 on Sunday. Children younger than 10 may enter free all weekend. Veterans and active-duty military may attend for free Sunday.

Scheduled to be there Saturday are Larry Hama, writer of the Marvel Comics licensed series G.I. Joe; Bob Budiansky, a comic book writer, artist and editor best known for his work on Transformers; and the Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club, which raises money for charities worldwide.

Attending both days are Scott Hanna, who has been drawing and inking comic books for more than 30 years, including more than 15 years on the Spider-man titles; Keith Williams, best known for illustrating The Phantom for more than a decade with George Olesen; and Nancy Silberkleit, co-chief executive of Archie Comics.

Among those scheduled to be there Sunday are Brett Azar, who plays the Iron Sheik on NBC’s show “Young Rock” with Dwayne Johnson, and Ian Glaubinger, who has created original work Star Wars, Marvel, Ghostbusters, Looney Tunes, Ninja Turtles, Disney and the NFL.

About 40 vendors will be selling items, such as comics, food, games and collectibles.

For information, go online to https://www.gardenstatecomicfest.com/