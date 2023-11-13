x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

GOP honors Virginia Littell

Lafayette /
| 13 Nov 2023 | 09:17
    VL1 Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Littell, former state GOP chairwoman and founder of Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, speaks at a dinner in her honor Wednesday, Nov. 1. (Photos by Dave Smith)
    VL1 Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Littell, former state GOP chairwoman and founder of Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, speaks at a dinner in her honor Wednesday, Nov. 1. (Photos by Dave Smith)
    VL2 Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican who ran against Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021, speaks at the dinner.
    VL2 Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican who ran against Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021, speaks at the dinner.
    VL3 From left are state Sen. Steven Oroho, Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner and Sparta Councilman Josh Hertzberg.
    VL3 From left are state Sen. Steven Oroho, Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner and Sparta Councilman Josh Hertzberg.
    VL4 Sussex County Commissioner Chris Carney and Sheriff Mike Strada.
    VL4 Sussex County Commissioner Chris Carney and Sheriff Mike Strada.
    VL5 Joe Labarbera, left, is chairman of the Sussex County Republican Committee and Robert Kovic is the executive director.
    VL5 Joe Labarbera, left, is chairman of the Sussex County Republican Committee and Robert Kovic is the executive director.
    VL6 Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Littell listens to her daughter, former Assemblywoman Alison Littell McHose, during the dinner at the Farmstead Golf &amp; Country Club in Lafayette.
    VL6 Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Littell listens to her daughter, former Assemblywoman Alison Littell McHose, during the dinner at the Farmstead Golf & Country Club in Lafayette.
    Sparta Councilman Josh Hertzberg with Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia.
    Sparta Councilman Josh Hertzberg with Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia.
    About 200 people attended the dinner hosted by the Sussex County Republican Committee.
    About 200 people attended the dinner hosted by the Sussex County Republican Committee.
    A table holds memorabilia about the life of Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Littell.
    A table holds memorabilia about the life of Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Littell.