Gottheimer running for 5th term

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, will seek re-election in November, he said Friday, Feb. 9.

The four-term congressman, who represents 65 towns in parts of Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties, also named his campaign co-chairs.

“I am honored that so many outstanding leaders will be spearheading my re-election campaign this year. I know their insights and experience will be invaluable to me and our campaign. Above all, they are problem-solvers who believe in commonsense solutions and serving our communities,” he said.

The campaign co-chairs include former Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg; Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco; six Passaic County commissioners and the county clerk; former Vernon Mayor Howard Burrell; and leaders of the New Jersey State Troopers Fraternal Association, Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey, New Jersey State PBA, New Jersey State Fraternal Order of Police and Catholic Charities.

“It’s a distinct honor to serve the people of the Fifth District, and I couldn’t be more humbled or proud to be seeking re-election to the United States Congress,” Gottheimer said. “My commitment to the district and to Jersey remains steadfast - to champion our common bonds and bring people together to defeat extremism and the politics of division and to always fight to make life more affordable for our communities, expand opportunities for everyone, and claw federal dollars back to Jersey for our hard-working families. From choice to child care to clean air to supporting our first-responders and veterans, I will always have the backs of Jersey families.”