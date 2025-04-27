Gymnast to compete at nationals

Hailey Jenkins, an eighth-grader at Lafayette Township School, placed fourth in her age group at the USA Gymnastics (USAG) Region 6 competition April 9-11 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

The event showcased 250 of the region’s top Level 9 gymnasts from New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

Hailey placed 15th among all Level 9 gymnasts and earned a spot in the USAG Eastern Championships on May 1-4 at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Mich.

“Representing Lafayette Township and Region 6 at nationals is a dream come true,” she said. “I’m so grateful for my coaches, teammates, friends and family who have supported me every step of the way.”

At the regional contest, she earned an all-around score of 37.1, including 8.7 on the uneven bars, 9.55 on both the balance beam and vault, and 9.3 on the floor exercise.

Hailey trains 20 hours a week at the Paradigm Athletic Center in Florida, N.Y.