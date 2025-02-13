x
Harlem Wizards bring game - and money

JEFFERSON. The show basketball team takes on a team of middle school teachers and staff in a fun-filled charity game.

Jefferson /
| 13 Feb 2025 | 09:09
    HW1 Several Harlem Wizards help Owen Magath, 4, of Jefferson dunk the ball to score the final point of a fundraising game Feb. 7 at Jefferson Township High School. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    HW2 Kayden Toth, 3, of Jefferson gets help taking a shot from Harlem Wizards basketball player Kamil ‘Dragon’ Brown. Kayden’s uncle Robby, who teaches math at the middle school, was playing for the Jefferson team. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    HW3 Jefferson Township Middle School math teacher Robby Toth in the midst of a shot in the first quarter. He scored the first point of the game.
    HW4 State Assemblyman Christian Barranco, D-25, grabs the ball during a rebound. He played for the Jefferson team.
    HW5 Harlem Wizards player Kamil ‘Dragon’ Brown dribbles the ball while covered by a Jefferson player.
    HW6 A Harlem Wizards basketball player trots around the perimeter of the court while greeting the fans.
    HW7 Harlem Wizards player Devon ‘Livewire’ Curry balances the ball during a trick shot.
    HW8 Harlem Wizards player Tyler ‘Sky-Rise’ Cronk dunks the ball to the amazement of the crowd.
    Harlem Wizards player Tyler ‘Sky-Rise’ Cronk dazzles the opposing team and the crowd while performing a dunk.
    Somehow the Harlem Wizards managed to turn the basketball game into a baseball game for a few minutes.
    Harlem Wizards player Deven ‘Just Do It’ Dorsett (10) tosses the ball toward the hoop.
    The Harlem Wizards doing fancy ball handling at the center of the court.
The show basketball team the Harlem Wizards took on a team of middle school teachers and staff in a fun-filled charity basketball game Friday, Feb. 7 at Jefferson Township High School.

The Wizards won the game, 81-70.

The Wizards, based in Moonachie, are a professional basketball team created in 1962 by sports promoter Howie Davis. The team now is owned and managed by his son Todd Davis.

It takes part in fundraising at schools throughout the country.

In Jefferson, the Wizards wowed the crowd with trick shots, comedy and interaction with fans.

Mayor Eric Wilsusen served as a referee for the game, and state Assemblyman Christian Barranco, R-25, played for the Jefferson team.

About 800 people attended the game.

Leading up to the game, Wizards player John “Big J” Smith visited Briggs Elementary School to kick off the WizFit Challenge, a program in which students will exercise and raise money for the Jefferson Township Consolidated PTA.

If they reach their goal of $5,000, they plan to “pie” Principal Randi De Brito and members of the Police Department in the face.

WHERE & WHEN
The Harlem Wizards are scheduled to play several fundraising games in the area next month:
• Sunday, March 2: 2 p.m. at Lenape Valley Regional High School, 28 Sparta Road, Stanhope.
• Wednesday, March 5: 6:30 p.m. at Kittatinny Regional High School, 77 Halsey Road, Newton.
• Saturday, March 8: 6:30 p.m. at West Milford High School, 67 Highlander Drive.
• Monday, March 10: 7 p.m. at Chester Academy, 64 Hambletonian Ave., Chester, N.Y.