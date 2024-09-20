Healthy Living Festival is today

The 15th annual Healthy Living Festival will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton.

The free event is sponsored by the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services; Newton Medical Center; and United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen.

There will be complimentary health screenings and educational presentations by a variety of health-care providers. They include hearing screenings administered by Hearing Life, blood pressure and blood glucose screenings.

Each informational seminar is 15 minutes long and is repeated throughout the day. The sessions will cover subjects such as food labels, emergency preparedness, and signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Various exhibitors will provide information about their programs and services.

A continental breakfast and buffet lunch will be provided for participants who take advantage of at least a third of the available screenings and presentations.

Contact the Division of Senior Services for information or to pre-register, which is required in order to attend the lunch, at 973-579-0555, ext. 1277 or sbrunda@sussex.nj.us