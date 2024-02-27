Inganamort meets with Jewish leaders

Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, R-24, hosted Jewish leaders from throughout the legislative district for a conversation on rising antisemitism on college campuses Feb. 7.

Inganamort recently returned from a 42-hour visit to Israel, where he met with military leaders at the Gaza border, with families at two of the kibbutzim in southern Israel hardest hit during the Oct. 7 attacks, and with family members of wounded IDF soldiers and current hostages.

“Having seen firsthand the devastation wrought by Hamas and resilience of the Jewish people, I felt compelled to bring those learnings home and build bridges with our District’s Jewish faith leaders,” he said. “We all want the same thing: to not only be treated with dignity and respect but also have a sense of safety in our community and schools.”

Joining in the conversation at the district office in Sparta were rabbis from Chabad of Sussex County, Chabad of Chester-Mendham and Temple Shalom in Roxbury as well as board members of the Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest. Morris County Commissioner Deborah Smith and Hopatcong Councilwoman Jennifer Johnson shared their perspectives in county and local government.

“I am thankful to Assemblyman Inganamort for calling this important meeting and especially for making his special trip to Israel,” said Rabbi Mendel Dubov, co-director of Chabad of Sussex County. “In view of what we are seeing in schools and college campuses, I emphasized the crucial need for solutions that address the root cause rather than symptoms.”

In the Assembly, Inganamort is an original co-sponsor of Assembly Resolution 86, which supports Israel as it defends itself against the terrorist attacks by Hamas.

“I was deeply touched by Assemblyman Inganamort’s commitment to combating antisemitism in New Jersey,” said Rabbi Inna Serebro-Litvak of Temple Shalom in Roxbury. “He made sure to give each person who was present an opportunity to share their thoughts, and I know this will be the beginning of a very beneficial partnership.”