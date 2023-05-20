Lake Hopatcong Block Party is today

The 10th annual Lake Hopatcong Block Party is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Hopatcong State Park in Landing.

The rain-or-shine event, which offers a unique Main Street-style experience with a lakeside twist, is hosted by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, with Live the Lake NJ as the top sponsor.

“The Lake Hopatcong Block Party is not just an event, it’s an annual tradition that brings people together to celebrate New Jersey’s largest lake and the communities that surround it,” said Lee Moreau, event co-planner.

This year’s event will feature nearly 200 businesses, nonprofit organizations, community groups, crafters and food vendors as well as entertainment, raffles and giveaways.

Many favorites will be returning, including a 50/50 raffle, free boat rides on Lake Hopatcong Cruises’ “Miss Lotta,” and photo opportunities with Chewbacca, R2D2, Storm Troopers and more from the 501st Legion.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission “Agency-on-Wheels” will be available for residents to renew a boat registration or get a REAL ID (pre-registration required).

Entertainment includes animal exhibits, including alpacas and exotic animals; precise footwork from the An Clar School of Irish Dance; fishing and fireboat demonstrations; and a chance for pet owners to “ask a vet tech” at the pet stop.

There will be children’s activity area, crafts, a scavenger hunt, touch-a-truck opportunities and oversized games. Adults may join in the Passport Adventure by checking in at sponsors’ booths to collect stamps to qualify for prizes, such as teeth whitening, unlimited yoga and gift cards.

“There really is something for everyone at the Block Party,” said Beth BaRoss, event co-planner. “Whether you’re a foodie, an animal lover, a boater or just looking for a fun day out with the family, this event has it all!”

Entrance to the Block Party is free. On-site parking at Hopatcong State Park will be offered on a space-available basis for a $10 cash donation.

Free parking, with shuttle service, will be provided at the Landing Park Recreation Complex; Lake Hopatcong Foundation Environmental & Cultural Center, 12 Orben Drive complex; Landing shopping center; Hopatcong Senior Center; and the Wayne L. Threlkeld Hilltop Sports Complex, up the hill from the Senior Center.

A special “Barking Lot” will be available exclusively for guests bringing their dogs to the event. It is within walking distance of the park at Full Life Christian Fellowship Church but will only be open if the Hopatcong State Park Lot has filled to capacity.

For information about the Block Party, including a parking and shuttle map, go online to lakehopatcongfoundation.org/blockparty