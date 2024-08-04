x
‘Legally Blonde’ at SCCC through today

| 04 Aug 2024 | 09:41
    <b>Jenna Flake, front, playing Elle, rehearses with Delta Nu sisters played by, from left, Katie Colgan, Marley Lane, Maya McQueen, Ella Simmons, Arianna Costillo and McKenna Vasquez. (Photos by Jodi Halteman)</b>
    <b>Clockwise from left, Olivia Tomlin, Luke Simmons, Julia Kadar, Emily Gogick and Jay Granholm, center, rehearse the courtroom scene.</b>
    <b>From left, Katie Colgan, Olivia Tomlin and Marley Lane rehearse ‘Whipped Into Shape.’</b>
    <b>From left, Eliza Halteman as Paulette, Jenna Flake as Elle and Myles Williams as Kyle rehearse ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical.’</b>
North Star Theater Company will present “Legally Blonde: The Musical” through Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Performing Arts Center at Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

Led by director Kelly Dacus-Smith, assistant director Kerri Batche and music director Scott Tomlin, the musical is based on the 2001 movie, which follows the journey of Elle Woods, a seemingly perfect sorority girl whose life is upended when her boyfriend leaves her to attend Harvard Law School.

There will be two alternating casts.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 4 and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students, senior citizens and military.

For tickets and information, go online to northstartheater.org or call 973-400-9107.