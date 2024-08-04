‘Legally Blonde’ at SCCC through today

North Star Theater Company will present “Legally Blonde: The Musical” through Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Performing Arts Center at Sussex County Community College, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

Led by director Kelly Dacus-Smith, assistant director Kerri Batche and music director Scott Tomlin, the musical is based on the 2001 movie, which follows the journey of Elle Woods, a seemingly perfect sorority girl whose life is upended when her boyfriend leaves her to attend Harvard Law School.

There will be two alternating casts.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 4 and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students, senior citizens and military.

For tickets and information, go online to northstartheater.org or call 973-400-9107.