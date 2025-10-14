Live music: Seals, Calamari Sisters at Newton Theatre

Friday, Oct. 17

Mingo Lodge kicks things off with a solo set at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, offering his signature blend of acoustic rock and soul.

Paul Derin’s Booze & Grooves night takes over at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, for an evening of rotating vinyls and great cocktails.

Chill Willis will perform on his baby grand piano at 7 p.m. at the Fountain House, 439 Route 94, Newton.

Mile 39 brings its upbeat covers to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at the same time.

And the Kootz delivers classic rock favorites at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, also at 7 p.m.

Brian Fitzpatrick returns to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 8 p.m. for an exciting night featuring originals and covers, including his new single “Driving You Home,” performed with Band of Brothers.

Nick Simone Music brings feel-good acoustic energy to Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., also at 8 p.m.

For something a little different, the Calamari Sisters return to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. with the “Calamari Sisters’ Clam Bake,” a hilarious musical cooking show full of song, dance and outrageous fun. Tickets are available online at skypac.org

Saturday, Oct. 18

Scott Ringle brings his laid-back acoustic style to the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., at 10 a.m.

At noon, the duo DnA brings its musical charm to the Fall Fest at Lentini Farms, 251 High St., adding harmonies and energy to the festive family atmosphere.

Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, hosts Rene Avila at 4 p.m. for a set full of ’80s-inspired rock and hard rock favorites.

At 6 p.m., Bronwen performs at the Lafayette House, serenading diners with her melodic covers.

Frankie Goes to Dollywood brings its fun, eclectic mix of tunes to Brick & Brew at 7 p.m.

At Milk Street Distillery, the Harrisons light up the stage at the same time with a high-energy rock duo performance, a must-see act known across the tri-state area.

The Treblemakers keeps things lively at McQ’s Pub, mixing blues, rock and reggae for a crowd-pleasing show, also at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Rich Franco sets the mood with a mix of acoustic rock, pop and alternative favorites at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing .

At 3 p.m., DUG the Band takes over at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, with classic rock tunes that get the crowd singing along.

The legendary Melvin Seals & JGB perform at 7 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. With his Hammond B-3 organ, Seals delivers a powerhouse performance blending blues, funk, rock and jazz. A former member of the Jerry Garcia Band, Seals and his group create an electrifying, jam-filled experience that captures the heart of the “Jam Band Music” tradition.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Danny C’s Cruise Night and Concert Series revs up at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., with Hudson Blue rocking the stage. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the band plays at 6 p.m.

The Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, invites guests to join in the fun at karaoke night with Ray Sikora at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 23

Starting at 6 p.m., Felix and the Cats returns to Blue Arrow Farm with its lively rock and blues sound that’s always a crowd favorite.

Over at Krogh’s, singer-songwriter Julia Kirk takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Known for her soulful acoustic renditions spanning R&B, soul, classic rock and pop, Kirk brings her world-traveled influences and mellow jazz-inspired style to every performance.

Send information to Stefani

at themicnj@gmail.com