Local actors to perform ‘Clue’ at Barn Theatre

Several Sussex County residents are in the cast of “Clue,” a cult comedy to be presented Jan. 20-Feb. 5 at the Barn Theatre, 32 Skyline Drive, Montville.

It is third show of its theater’s 95th season and is based on the 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.

Six mysterious guests assemble for a dinner party at Boddy Manor and become suspects when their host turns up dead. Led by Wadsworth the butler, the guests race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

“Clue” is directed by Chris Mortenson. The cast includes Kevin Vislocky and Michael Foster, both of Hamburg, and Melissa Martinique of Vernon.

Tickets are $23. To purchase them online, go to https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=barn