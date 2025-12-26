Local college athletes shine in sports across state

Several local student athletes are performing very well in their winter collegiate sports season in the Garden State.

Danny Haws (Lenape Valley High School), Alex Laoudis (Kittatinny High School) and Reece Smith (Kittatinny High School) are all on the Centenary University (Hackettstown, NJ) men’s wrestling program this season. Haws, a senior in the 141 pound weight class, had a record of 15-7 in matches through December. Smith, a sophomore competitor at 174 pounds had a record of 11-9 and Laoudis, a sophomore in the 197 pound weight class, had one victory through 2025.

After eight dual meets, the Cyclones had an overall record of 5-3 and on Saturday, Jan. 3 they are scheduled for a tri meet hosted by New York University in New York City.

Maddie Beyer (Kittatinny High School) is a senior guard for the Drew University (Madison, NJ) women’s basketball team this year. Beyer started in each of the first 11 regular season and averaged 5.6 points per game with 12 3-point baskets made, 21 rebounds, 35 assists (team leader), 13 steals and two blocks during that span.

The Rangers had an overall record of 7-4 through December with a mark of 4-1 their home court and two wins in the Landmark Conference. On Jan. 7, Drew is scheduled to host Goucher College for a Landmark Conference matchup.

Liliana Zaku-Ramos (Kittatinny High School) is a sophomore on the the Felician University (Rutherford) women’s wrestling team. Zaku-Ramos went 4-0 as the champion of the Alvernia Tournament in Reading, Pennsylvania on Dec. 15.

The Golden Falcons won the team title at the Alvernia Tournament. Through December, Felician had a dual meet record of 4-3. On Jan. 11, they are scheduled to participate in the Ursinus Wrestling Duals in Collegeville, Pa.

Bill Ruddy (Kittatinny High School) is a senior competitor in freestyle and breaststroke events for the Rider University (Lawrence) men’s swimming and diving program this year. Ruddy was a part of the 400 medley relay team that placed third at the H2ounds Invitational in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Broncs placed third in the team scoring at the H2ounds Invitational. Rider had one dual meet victory through December and on January 10 they are scheduled to travel to face Canisius in Buffalo, NY for a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) meet.