Unlike his most famous counterpart, Stonewall, a groundhog at Space Farms Zoo & Museum in Wantage, did not see his shadow Sunday, Feb. 2.

Space Farms is a family business run by state Sen. Parker Space, R-24.

Legend has it that if a groundhog sees his shadow Feb. 2, or Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter. If not, there will be an early spring.

The most famous groundhog predictor is Punxsutawney Phil, the center of a celebration attracting tens of thousands of people to Punxsutawney, a small town in western Pennsylvania, every year.

On Sunday, Phil did see his shadow.

But Lady Edwina at Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, N.J., and Staten Island Chuck, based at the zoo on Staten Island, N.Y., did not.