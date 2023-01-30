Lonegan files for District 24 Assembly seat

Steve Lonegan, a Newton resident and former mayor of Bogota, has filed for an open seat at the Morris County Republican Convention on March 4.

The candidate for the state Assembly in District 24 delivered a petition with 85 signatures, showing support from county committee members and elected officials in the district. Only 10 signatures were required.

“I’m honored by all of the county committee members who I had the opportunity to meet with personally and who were willing to sign my petition,” he said.

“Now, more than ever before, we need strong, fearless conservative leadership in Trenton to take on the radical agenda of Gov. (Phil) Murphy and far-left liberals in the Legislature.

“In the weeks to come, I look forward to working hard to compete in the convention and prove that I am the best conservative candidate to represent LD24 in Trenton.”

Lonegan, who was Bogota’s mayor from 1995 to 2007, sought the Republican nomination for governor in 2005 and 2009. He was the GOP nominee in a 2013 special election to fill an open U.S. Senate seat after the death of Frank Lautenberg, losing to Democrat Cory Booker. He also lost primary elections for Congress in 2014 and 2018.

Also running for two open Assembly seats in District 24 are Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia, who is running on a ticket with Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort, and Josh Aikens, president of the Lafayette Board of Education.

The seats are open because Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths, both Republicans, are not seeking re-election.

After redistricting last year, the 24th District includes all of Sussex County; the Morris County towns of Chester Borough, Chester Township, Mount Olive, Netcong, Roxbury and Washington Township; and the Warren County towns of Allamuchy and Independence.

All seats in the Assembly and state Senate are up for election Nov. 7. Usually, Assembly members are elected every two years and senators every four years.

The primary elections will be June 6.

The filing deadline is March 27.