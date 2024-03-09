x
Meeting today on Delaware Water Gap plans

| 09 Mar 2024 | 10:10
    The Delaware River at Milford Beach in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. (File photo by Pamela Chergotis)
The public is invited to a discussion sponsored by the Delaware Water Gap Defense Fund at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9.

The doors will open at 11 a.m. at the Sandyston Township municipal building, 133 Route 645.

The meeting also may be accessed online at https://zoom.us/j/3785061901?omn=94472175070 or call 929-205-6099. Meeting ID: 378 506 1901

Topics include a proposal to change the designation of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area to a national park and preserve.

For information, go online to www.nonationalpark.org or send email to nonationalpark2030@gmail.com