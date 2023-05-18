x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Miners win home opener

AUGUSTA. The Sussex County minor league baseball team wins three games after losing season opener to the Joliet Slammers in Illinois.

Augusta /
| 18 May 2023 | 10:38
    Willie Escala, an infielder for the Sussex County Miners, steals second base early in the home opener against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday, May 16. (Photos by Jay Vogel)
    Willie Escala, an infielder for the Sussex County Miners, steals second base early in the home opener against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday, May 16. (Photos by Jay Vogel)
    Pitcher Griffin Baker in action at the Sussex County Miners’ home opener May 16.
    Pitcher Griffin Baker in action at the Sussex County Miners’ home opener May 16.
    Jackson Valera tosses the ball under his leg.
    Jackson Valera tosses the ball under his leg.
    Infielder Willie Escala tracks down a fly ball.
    Infielder Willie Escala tracks down a fly ball.
    Outfielder Jawuan Harris races to first base.
    Outfielder Jawuan Harris races to first base.
    Outfielder Edwin Mateo leads off first base.
    Outfielder Edwin Mateo leads off first base.
    Manager Chris Widger is introduced before the game.
    Manager Chris Widger is introduced before the game.
    The team lines up for the National Anthem.
    The team lines up for the National Anthem.
    From left, Mary Ann, Erica and Connor Schaberg of Wantage are ready for the game.
    From left, Mary Ann, Erica and Connor Schaberg of Wantage are ready for the game.
    The Casey family of Fredon watches the game.
    The Casey family of Fredon watches the game.
    The team mascot, Herbie, greets fans as they enter Skylands Stadium.
    The team mascot, Herbie, greets fans as they enter Skylands Stadium.
    Children compete in potato sack races during a break in the game.
    Children compete in potato sack races during a break in the game.
    David Demsey, coordinator of jazz studies at William Paterson University, performs the Star Spangled Banner on the saxophone.
    David Demsey, coordinator of jazz studies at William Paterson University, performs the Star Spangled Banner on the saxophone.

The Sussex County Miners won their home opener, 6-1, against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday, May 16 at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

That was their third win of the season.

They lost the season opener, 2-1, to the Joliet Slammers in Illinois.

As of Thursday, May 18, the Miners were leading the East Division of the Frontier League with a 4-1 record.

The team will honor nurses at their game at 7:05 p.m. Thursday against the ValleyCats.

Tickets are $10 for nurses with professional identification at the box office.

Nurses Night is sponsored by Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

On Friday, May 19, there will be fireworks at the game against the New Jersey Jackals. It starts at 7:05 p.m.