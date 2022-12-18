Mountain Creek Resort reopens

Mountain Creek Resort, the largest ski area in the region, will reopen for the 2022-23 winter season on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The resort will open with top-to-bottom skiing and riding at Vernon Peak and South Peak for Season Pass and Triple Play holders.

It also will have Go Packages, private lessons and Kids Camp available.

Full-day tickets start at $99.99 and season passes at $499.99.

They may be purchased online at MountainCreek.SnowCloud.Store.

Advance online reservations are required.

Food and beverage services also will open Sunday, with several grab-and-go and outdoor options.

Snowtubing is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23. Tickets may be purchased online.

“We are excited to announce the annual opening of Mountain Creek Resort for the 2022-2023 season,” said Trish Certuche, director of resorts marketing & sales. “By taking advantage of recent temperature drops and snowfall, we are pleased to open our slopes back up to our local and tristate ski and snowboard community. We look forward to a great season and a snow-filled winter.”

Mountain Creek Resort is actively recruiting employees for the season.

In addition to a minimum $15-an-hour starting rate for full-time, part-time and seasonal entry-level positions, perks and incentives include sign-on bonuses; complimentary all-access season passes for employees and qualifying family members; discounts on food, beverage, retail, rentals and lodging; and free housing for those who qualify.

Full-time year-round employees may receive unlimited paid time off and paid volunteer time off.

For a list of open positions and additional details, go online to MountainCreek.com/Employment

Mountain Creek Resort offers over 167 acres of winter trails across a variety of terrain suitable for every ability level. It has four mountain peaks, nine lifts and three dedicated terrain parks.