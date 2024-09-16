Music among the flowers and foliage

Local musicians will be performing on the farm and above the bowling lanes in addition to more traditional venues this week in Sussex County.

Friday, Sept. 20

Mingo Lodge will perform at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, offering a mix of covers, while McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, hosts the classic rock duo I-287, playing familiar classic rock hits at the same time.

Head to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, where Shane Casey will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., blending classic rock with folk tunes.

If you’re in the mood for vinyl, swing by Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, at 7 p.m. for Paul Derin’s Booze & Grooves night. He will be spinning an eclectic mix of vinyl records.

For a night of high-energy rock, Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. will host the Past at 7 p.m. The band will deliver a dynamic set filled with the best of ’90s grunge, 2000s pop-punk and today’s hottest hits. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com

If acoustic blues and singer-songwriter vibes are more your style, head to Earthman Farms, 132 Drew Road, Sussex, where Dan Ramos will showcase his talents at 7:30 p.m., performing a blend of rock, blues and singer-songwriter tunes.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hosts an iconic show at 8 p.m,: “Direct From Sweden: The Music of ABBA.” This tribute band, complete with costumes and live musicians, will transport the audience back to the glory days of ABBA, performing timeless hits, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia” and “Waterloo.” Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

To cap off the night, head to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, at 9 p.m. for karaoke, where you can take the mic and become the star of your own show.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Begin your morning at 10 a.m. with Jake Roggenkamp’s acoustic performance at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

Sunset View Farm, 27 Pierce Road, Andover, will host “Dessert in the Dahlias” from 1 to 3 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring live music and dancing in a beautiful floral setting.

Angry Erik Brewery, 2 Camre Drive, celebrates its fall festival with John Cain, who brings his blend of acoustic rock, pop and country to the stage at 4 p.m.

The Shed Band will perform at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, delivering its signature tunes for a lively evening.

Citizen’s Arrest will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. to play classic rock at Skylands Craft Beer and Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage.

At 7 p.m., the Snake Oil Willie Band will rock out at Milk Street Distillery, and the Treblemakers band performs its crowd-pleasing melodies at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape at the same time.

InterCity125 will perform at 8 p.m. over the bowling lanes at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Brian St. John will bring his talents to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

At 2:30 p.m., head to Angry Erik, where Peter Dee will perform his favorite acoustic rock and folk tunes

At 3 p.m., the Newton Theatre will host Let’s Hang On!, America’s top tribute group to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. This dynamic group will perform all of the legendary quartet’s biggest hits, from “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry” to “Walk Like a Man” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at skypac.org

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Enjoy a midweek music lineup starting at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, where Danny C’s Summer Concert Series & Hot Rod Cruise Night features Vera and the Force. This energetic band will bring a mix of rock ‘n’ roll, Motown, Southern rock, blues and pop, setting the perfect vibe for an evening of classic cars and great music.

Sean Henry returns to McQ’s Pub at 6:30 p.m. for another Wednesday night set.

Or join Ray Sikora’s karaoke night at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, and sing your favorite tunes.

Thursday, Sept. 26

The Homestead Rest’s acoustic open mic night begins at 6 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m.

McQ’s Pub will kick off music bingo at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Chris Fantasia, also known as Sloppy Chef, takes the stage at Krogh’s for a set featuring blues, hard rock and punk tunes.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com