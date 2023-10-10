Music from the ‘60s, 2000s returns

Get ready for a jam-packed weekend of live music in Sussex County, as talented musicians take the stage to entertain and delight.

Friday, Oct. 13

Kick off your weekend with the soulful sounds of southern rock by Black Cat Bone at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., starting at 7 p.m.

Groove to the Brian St. John Trio’s tunes at 8 p.m. at Brick and Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

At the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., witness “The Sixties Show,” an incredible musical re-creation featuring former members of bands such as The Who and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Starting at 8 p.m., this nostalgic journey through the ‘60s promises an unforgettable night of hits and deep album cuts. Tickets are available online at https://skypac.org, starting at $39.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Enjoy a lively performance by Black Radish, featuring an eclectic mix of covers and originals, at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

Mauro Melleno will enchant you with his keyboard skills from 4 to 7 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Nicole DeLoi, violinist and vocalist of Owls and Lions, will showcase her talents on guitar and vocals at the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon, starting at 6:30 p.m.

It’s a night of 2000s throwbacks, rock and more with That Nu-Metal, Projekt Hybrid, Purple to the Core, Mud Shovel and Forfeit at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door; doors open at 7 p.m.

More southern rock awaits as Southern Stew takes the stage at Blue Arrow Farm at 7 p.m.

Enjoy classic and southern rock and country covers performed by Vera and the Force, kicking off at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

Hailing from Boston, Dirty Deeds will electrify the stage at the Newton Theatre with their tribute to AC/DC starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34.

PS Xperiment will deliver a high-energy performance that’s sure to get you moving at 8 p.m. at Brick & Brew.

The Fabulous Rhythm Aces will perform their swing and rock and roll mix at Hef’s Hut, 414 County Road 517, Vernon, starting at 8 p.m.

Or enjoy a blend of classics and original tunes from Sean Henry and the Tonighters starting at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Wind down your weekend with acoustic rock and country music by Bill Ruddy at Angry Erik Brewing from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Or for another thrilling night of rock, the Dirty Deeds return for a second night of AC/DC hits at the Newton Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Showcase your talent or enjoy performances by local artists at an open mic night at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

Eric Curley will serenade the patrons at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, with his solo acoustic guitar and vocals from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, experience Acoustic Alchemy, a band at the forefront of contemporary jazz for more than 30 years. Its eclectic mix of styles guarantees a memorable evening. Tickets start at $39.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com