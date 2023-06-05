Native American dance troupe to perform July 1-2

The Thunderbirds, a renown Native American dance troupe, will cap an action-packed schedule of special events at Wild West City in the next few weeks.

The Thunderbirds, which performs throughout the Northeast, brings their traditional style of dance to Wild West City’s newest attraction, a Native American Indian Village.

Throughout the summer, the village is being expanded to include a more detailed history of how Native Americans lived.

The troupe, who will be dancing July 1-2, isn’t the only special activity slated.

Scouts Weekend is scheduled Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, with Boy and Girl Scouts in uniform admitted free at the Western-themed amusement park.

Civil War re-enactors will be on hand Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

The Thunderbirds are the oldest resident Native American dance company in New York. The troupe was founded in 1963 by 10 Native American men and women, all New Yorkers, who were descended from Mohawk, Hopi, Winnebago and San Blas tribes.

Wild West City is open weekends only through Father’s Day, then daily through Labor Day weekend.

The amusement park has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades with live action-packed shows, train and stagecoach rides, demonstrations, historical exhibits, music, special events, and an opportunity to mingle with cowboys and cowgirls in Dodge City.

Among its newer attractions is the Cowboy Corral, where participants will find a one-of-a-kind roping experience.

“In the Corral, you’ll be able to swing a rope just like a cowboy on the range!” said Katie Benson, whose family owns Wild West City. “Once you get a couple practice swings in, you can make it competitive with family or friends with the new game, earning points depending on how you rope the steer.”

Also new is “Billy’s Great Escape,” a production that reminds visitors about the West’s youngest - and most dangerous - outlaws.

“The Billy the Kid show brings history to life with one of the West’s most notorious outlaws,” Benson said.

For frequent visitors to Wild West City, Posse Memberships are being offered. They include unlimited visits throughout the 2023 season, admission to all special-event days, a bring-a-friend ticket, souvenir Wild West City cup, discounts at food and retail shops, and more.

In the Golden Nugget Saloon, management is creating new menu items that fit the theme park atmosphere. Live music is offered in the Nugget; among the regular performers is Kevin the Drifter.

Tickets for Wild West City may be purchased in advance online. Groups are also welcome.

For information and to see the special-event schedule, go to wildwestcity.com