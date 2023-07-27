Online bankruptcy seminar today

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free online bankruptcy seminar featuring attorney Steve McNally at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

Participants will discuss the process of filing for bankruptcy as well as the options available to those facing overwhelming credit card debt, foreclosure or asset repossession with an attorney.

The legal education seminar is a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.

The presentation is free and open to the public; call 973-940-3500 to obtain log-in information.