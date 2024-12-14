Operation Toy Train is today

For the 16th holiday season in a row, Operation Toy Train, a local nonprofit organization, will roll out its special train to collect toy donations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Foundation benefiting underprivileged children.

Toys collected on the train running Saturday, Dec. 14 will benefit the foundation’s toy drive in Dover, which redistributes the toys to less-fortunate children in Bergen, Essex, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.

• The train will arrive at 2:40 p.m. at the Newfoundland Station, 1667 Green Pond Road, and depart at 3:20 p.m.

• It will arrive at the Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road, at 3:55 p.m. and depart at 4:20 p.m.

• It will arrive at Veterans Memorial Park, 50 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon at 4:50 p.m. and depart at 5:30 p.m.

Santa will be aboard the train and will visit with people greeting it at all locations.

Residents are asked to bring new unwrapped toys for the toy drive.

A Operation Toy Train celebration is planned from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Sparta Train Station.

The event includes a Touch-a-Truck, appearance by Smokey the Bear, games and crafts for children, a model train display, a food truck and ice cream.