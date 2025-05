The Sussex County Oratorio Society’s Spring Concert will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4 at Christ Church, 62 Main St., Newton.

The society will be joined by Kittatinny Regional High School senior Daniel Wallace, who has been awarded its 2025 Music Scholarship.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

For information, go online to sussexoratorio.org

Funding has been made available in part by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.