Pass It Along hiring in-school workshop facilitators

Pass It Along is seeking adult facilitators to assist in delivering its self-discovery, in-school workshops.

Potential applicants must have a background in working with youth in or outside a school setting and be creative, outgoing and available for per-diem workshop scheduling.

Selected facilitators will receive training.

For information about the workshops, go online to www.passitalong.org/school-workshops

Submit a resume and cover letter outlining teaching and/or workshop facilitation experience to Pass It Along’s program director, Anna Gundersen, at anna@passitalong.org with the subject line “Facilitator Application.”

The Discover Your Passion & Purpose workshops and programs help guide teenagers as they begin their lifelong journey of recognizing, cultivating and manifesting their purpose for the benefit of themselves, their communities and the world.

Each topic is explored through group discussion, experiential exercises, media and interactive games.

Workshop topics include self-discovery, gratitude and service.

Pass It Along is a nonprofit organization committed to helping build confident, resilient and compassionate teenagers through free self-discovery, volunteerism and leadership programming.