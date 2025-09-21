Patriotic essay contest for grades 6-8

Sussex County students in grades 6-8 are encouraged to submit a patriotic essay in a contest is held to commemorate the annual Salute to Military Veterans parade.

The parade, organized by the Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services and the Sussex County Veterans Committee, will be Sunday, Nov. 2 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Entries from students who are homeschooled will be accepted.

The topic: “Why are we saluting Sussex County military veterans?”

The essay must be 200 words or less and should be written on a volunteer basis by the student.

Copies of the essays must be sent to the Sussex County Division of Senior Services, One Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860 by Friday, Oct. 3 with the school name; grade; student’s name, address and phone number; and school point of contact with name and phone number.

All entries will be judged by members of the Veterans Committee.

Two winners will be chosen and will be asked to read their essay at the Nov. 2 event. Each winner will receive $200.

Permission to publish the winning essay is required.

For information, call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1382 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us