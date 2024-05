Father John’s Animal House will hold its Pet Lover’s Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at the Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 Route 15.

The child- and pet-friendly event will include vendors, music, food, cat yoga and a doggie peanut-butter eating contest.

Visitors are asked to make a donation as they enter the event.

For information, contact Garret at garret@fatherjohns.org or 973-300-5909.